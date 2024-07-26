ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel boss Kevin Feige gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Published - July 26, 2024 12:41 pm IST

Feige, the mind behind the mega-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was cheered by ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman at the ceremony

The Hindu Bureau

Kevin Feige attends the ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in front of the El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles California, U.S., July 25, 2024. Reuters/David Swanson | Photo Credit: DAVID SWANSON

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday ahead of the theatrical debut of Deadpool & Wolverine. Feige, the mind behind the mega-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was cheered at the ceremony by stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman along with Marvel regulars Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Brie Larson, David Harbour, Simu Liu and others. Feige’s long-time collaborator and co-president Louis D’Esposito gave the introductory speech at the event.

Shawn Levy, from left, Louis D’Esposito, Sebastian Stan, Chris Evans, Kathryn Hahn, David Harbour, Ke Huy Quan, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu, Chris Pratt and Brie Larson attend a ceremony honoring Feige with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Walk of Fame on Thursday | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The star honouring Kevin Feige on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is pictured in front of the El Capitan Theatre, Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

According to reports, Feige is the 2,785th person to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Speaking about the honour, the Marvel boss told Variety: “You don’t expect to get a star on the Walk of Fame when you’re a behind-the-scenes person... That’s all my dream ever was — just to be a name in the credits of a movie, to have a spot in this industry, in this town that I love unabashedly, with no cynicism at all.”

Feige along with Reynolds and Jackman also attended a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. Deadpool & Wolverine marks the debut of Reynolds and Jackman’s characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Feige joined Marvel Studios at the turn of the millennium and has been the primary producer on all Marvel films since 2007. Buoyed by the success of the MCU films, Feige became the highest-grossing film producer of all time. In 2018, Feige was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar for Black Panther, the first superhero film to receive the honour.

