Marvel announces release dates For ‘Black Widow’, ‘Eternals’, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, etc

Marvel is starting off its fourth phase of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) after 22 films in the first three phases: beginning with Iron Man in 2008 and ending with Spider-Man:Far From Home in 2019 that completed the Infinity Saga.

Today, the studio released a poster announcing the dates of release in India for its upcoming films, much to the delight of fans. It is to be expected that some flms could release on slightly different dates across the world.

In 2020, Marvel has two films coming up: Black Widow and The Eternals.

Phase four of the MCU begins on April 30, 2020 with Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, a prequel set before the Avengers films.This will be followed by the muti-starrer Eternals, that will hit screens on November 6, 2020.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, that boasts of a predominantly Asian cast, will be the next to follow on February 12, 2021.

Next up shall be the return of Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, in India. The movie also stars Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, and will be connected to the Disney Plus series WandaVision.

Finally, everyone’s favourite Avenger is back! Chris Hemsworth channels Thor again in Thor: Love and Thunder which will release on November 5, 2021. Natalie Portman will also be back in this female, with a lot of speculation that she could become female Thor in this outing.

Here are the full details:

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland on April 30, 2020

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz

Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao on November 6, 2020

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel on Feb 12, 2021

Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung and Awkwafina

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi on May 7, 2021

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi on November 5, 2021

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi