ADVERTISEMENT

Marvel Animation’s ‘What If...?’ Season 3 trailer presents Storm as Goddess of Thunder

Published - November 12, 2024 01:30 pm IST

Marvel Animation’s ‘What If...?’ Season 3 trailer has revealed new characters and genres. The final season will premiere on Disney Plus on December 22, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘What If...?’ Season 3 trailer. | Photo Credit: Marvel Entertainment/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming animated series What If...? Season 3, directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck, was released by Marvel Animation on November 12, 2024. Written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley, the new season will premiere on Disney Plus on December 22, 2024, with a fresh episode to be released each day for eight days.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘What If...?’ Season 2 review: A downgrade from the first season but a much-needed win for the MCU

Storm (Alison Sealy Smith) as the Goddess of Thunder makes a quite entrance in the trailer. The other surprises are Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) as a cowboy, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and more.

According to the makers, in Season 3, The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters. Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian and Captain Peggy Carter are the other fan-favourite characters set to feature in the final season.

ALSO READ:D23 2024: Marvel Animation reveals its slate with ‘X-Men ‘97’, ‘What If... ?’, ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ and more

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

What If...? Season 3 is produced by Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf, with executive production by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US