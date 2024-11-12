Marvel Animation’s ‘What If...?’ Season 3 trailer presents Storm as Goddess of Thunder

The trailer of the upcoming animated series What If...? Season 3, directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck, was released by Marvel Animation on November 12, 2024. Written by Matthew Chauncey, Ryan Little, and A.C. Bradley, the new season will premiere on Disney Plus on December 22, 2024, with a fresh episode to be released each day for eight days.

Storm (Alison Sealy Smith) as the Goddess of Thunder makes a quite entrance in the trailer. The other surprises are Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) as a cowboy, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and more.

According to the makers, in Season 3, The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) will guide viewers as the series traverses new genres, bigger spectacles, and incredible new characters. Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Hulk/Bruce Banner, The Red Guardian and Captain Peggy Carter are the other fan-favourite characters set to feature in the final season.

What If...? Season 3 is produced by Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar, and Alex Scharf, with executive production by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, and Bryan Andrews.