Maruti Swift crosses 25 lakh sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki announced that Swift has crossed the 25 lakh unit cumulative sales milestone in India. The hatchback took 16 years to drive past this milestone. It crossed the 20 lakh unit milestone in November 2018.

This sales milestone also means that Swift has more or less maintained its sales growth trajectory despite the pandemic and Maruti moving out of the diesel car market in April 2020. In fact, Swift was the most sold car in India in 2020.

First showcased in its concept form as the ‘Concept S’ at the Auto Expo 2004, Swift was a breakthrough model for Maruti Suzuki, marking its foray into the B+ hatchback segment which, at the time, had only the Hyundai Getz.

Since it was first launched, the hatchback has seen three generational changes and has consistently been one of the top-selling passenger vehicles in India. Currently, the Swift is powered by a sole 90hp, 113Nm 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine that comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. It has an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 23.20kpl in the manual version and 23.76kpl in the automatic version. Prices for the Swift currently range between ₹5.85 - 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).