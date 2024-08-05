‘Martin’ trailer: Dhruva Sarja’s film promises an action extravaganza

The makers of Martin have released the film’s trailer. Starring Dhruva Sarja, the Kannada film is directed by AP Arjun.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the trailer, Dhruva Sarja seems to be the enemy of the Pakistan army. The actor, in a beefed-up avatar, is seen shooting his rivals. The film promises to be an action extravaganza, with the trailer of the film showing visuals of explosive stunt scenes involving heavy-motor vehicles on a desert, and car-chase sequences on the road.

Martin, which went on floors in 2021, is produced by Uday K Mehta and Suraj Uday Mehta. The film, which will be released in multiple languages, is set to hit the screens worldwide on October 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ:Charan Raj on composing hit tracks in ‘SSE’ and ‘Bheema’: My songs must surprise people

Made on an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore, the film is touted to be VFX-heavy and reportedly has 8-9 fight sequences. Mani Sharma has composed the music for the movie while Ravi Basrur of KGF fame has done the background score. With Martin, Dhruva Sarja returns to the big screen after Pogaru in 2021.

The actor is also awaiting the release of KD-The Devil.The period gangster film, directed by Prem, is scheduled for a December 2024 release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.