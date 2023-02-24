HamberMenu
‘Martin’ Teaser out; Dhruva Sarja promises an action fiesta

The film will get a pan-Indian release in five Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi

February 24, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Poster of ‘Martin’

Poster of ‘Martin’ | Photo Credit: @DhruvaSarja/Twitter

The teaser of Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming Kannada film Martin was released by the makers. The teaser introduces us to the titular character who seems to be a man on a mission against Pakistan’s armed forces. Apart from the trigger-happy Dhruva, who has been addressed as ‘Action Prince’, the teaser also gives us a glimpse of other characters.

Directed by AP Arjun, the film’s story has been written by actor and filmmaker Arjun Sarja. Martin also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Chikkanna, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Nikitin Dheer, Nawab Shah and Rohit Pathak. Produced By Uday K Mehta, Martin’s cinematography is by Sathya Hegde while Mani Sharma is in charge of the music. KGF-fame Ravi Basrur is handling the background score and sound design apart from composing music for the teaser.

With the production of Martin reportedly completed in December 2022, the teaser has confirmed that the film will get a pan-Indian release in five Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Hindi.

