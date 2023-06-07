Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ kicked off Netflix’s Top 10 by Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’

June 07, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

In a surprising turn of events, Martin Scorsese’s film The Irishman has been dethroned from its long-standing position on Netflix’s Top 10 most popular English-language films by Jennifer Lopez’s latest film, The Mother. The list also features movies like Red Notice, Bird Box, Purple Hearts, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery among others.

The Mother, which has streamed for four weeks on the platform has now been watched for a total of 229.30 million total hours by Netflix subscribers. The film is about a U.S. military operative who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she abandoned from assassins.

Scorsese recently premiered his latest project The Killers of the Flower Moon, a sweeping American epic about greed and exploitation on the bloody plains of an Osage Nation reservation in 1920s Oklahoma, at the Cannes Film Festival to an overwhelming nine minute standing ovation.

