Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ trailer out now

May 19, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Washington

Makers of the upcoming highly anticipated film Killers of the Flower Moon unveiled the first teaser trailer on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, production house Paramount Pictures dropped the teaser trailer which they captioned, “Watch the new teaser for #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon - exclusively in theatres this October.

Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the film features legendary actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on October 6.

According to Deadline, a U.S.-based media outlet, the Apple Original Films drama will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday, before opening in select theatres on October 6, 2023, through Paramount Pictures before expanding on October 20. It later moves to streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Based on a true story and told through the romance between Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic Western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal, reported Deadline.

The film also stars Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal in pivotal roles.

The film marks Scorsese and DiCaprio’s other big collaboration after Gangs of New York, Aviation, The Audition and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Apart from that, Leonardo was last seen in the satirical Don’t Look Up which streamed on Netflix. The film gathered positive feedback and also starred Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill in prominent roles.

Scorsese, on the other hand, last directed a crime thriller film The Irishman which starred Robert De Niro in the lead role.