Martin Scorsese’s Jesus film to be 80 minutes long, to go on floors late 2024

January 09, 2024 01:32 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Martin Scorsese’s next is based on Shūsaku Endō’s book A Life of Jesus. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the legendary filmmaker revealed that the film will be around 80 minutes. Endo had previously written Scorsese’s Silence, a 2016 historical drama starring Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver.

To be set in the present day, the film is set to focus on the core teachings of Jesus in a way that explores the principles but doesn’t proselytise, reported the LA Times. Scorsese told the publication that, “I am trying to find a new way to make it more accessible and take away the negative onus of what has been associated with organised religion.”

“Right now, ‘religion,’ you say that word and everyone is up in arms because it’s failed in so many ways. But that doesn’t mean necessarily that the initial impulse was wrong. Let’s get back. Let’s just think about it. You may reject it. But it might make a difference in how you live your life — even in rejecting it. Don’t dismiss it offhand. That’s all I’m talking about. And I’m saying that as a person who’s going to be 81 in a couple of days.”

The film’s runtime is in stark contrast to the runtime of Scorsese’s latest The Killers of the Flower Moon, which is 206 minutes long. The film starred Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in prominent roles. Scorsese has written the screenplay for the Jesus movie with Kent Jones.

