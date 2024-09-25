Martin Scorsese’s Jesus and Sinatra biopics postponed indefinitely

Martin Scorsese’s two highly anticipated films, a biopic about legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a biblical epic titled The Life of Jesus, have been postponed, with no new filming dates confirmed. Both projects were expected to begin shooting this year, but recent reports indicate that production has been delayed indefinitely.

The Life of Jesus, based on Shūsaku Endō’s 1973 novel, was set to be Scorsese’s first film of the year. The movie, which aims to explore the complex nature of Christ’s humanity and divinity, is still in development. While no cast has been confirmed, rumors have circulated that Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield may be involved. Scorsese, who independently financed the project, had planned to shoot in locations like Israel, Italy, and Egypt, though none of these locations have been finalized.

Meanwhile, the Sinatra biopic, which was slated for a November start, has also been delayed. The project has faced numerous challenges, including questions about whether the film has received the blessing of the Sinatra estate, which controls crucial aspects of the singer’s story. The film is rumored to focus on Sinatra’s tumultuous relationship with actress Ava Gardner, potentially starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Scorsese’s plans for both films remain uncertain, but the Oscar-winning director is still keeping busy with various projects, including executive producing a Cape Fear TV series for Apple TV+.

