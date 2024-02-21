Martin Scorsese to appear as Dante Alighieri’s mentor in ‘In the Hands of Dante’

February 21, 2024 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has a small but meaty appearance in Julian Schnabel’s In the Hands of Dante, a crime mystery film about the writing of the Divine Comedy.

Scorsese, who famously played Vincent van Gogh in Akira Kurosawa’s Dreams, besides a raft of minor onscreen appearances and cameos, will be seen in Schnabel’s film as an ‘elderly sage who influences Dante Alighieri’, Variety reported.

Schnabel is currently editing the film in New York. Talking about Scorsese’s participation in the project, he told Variety, “He (Scorsese) is extraordinary in the film,” adding, “You can’t take your eyes off him.”

Scorsese was recently in Berlin to receive an Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival. His latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is nominated at the upcoming Academy Awards in 10 categories, including best picture and best director. He is also planning his next project, a new film about the life of Jesus Christ.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT