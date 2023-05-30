Martin Scorsese meets Pope Francis, announces film about Jesus

May 30, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese met Pope Francis over the weekend and said he is inspired to make a film about Jesus. According to Variety, the 80-year-old cinema icon and his wife Helen Morris met Pope Francis during a brief private audience at the Vatican on Saturday.

"I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I’m about to start making it," Scorsese said during the Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination conference at the Vatican. The conference was organized by Jesuit publication La Civilta Cattolica and Georgetown University.

The filmmaker was visiting Italy after the premiere of his directorial venture Killers of the Flower Moon at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.