HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Martin Scorsese meets Pope Francis, announces film about Jesus

The filmmaker was visiting Italy after the premiere of his directorial venture ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ 

May 30, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

PTI
Pope Francis meets with director Martin Scorsese and his wife Helen Morris during a conference promoted by La Civilta Cattolica and Georgetown University at the Vatican

Pope Francis meets with director Martin Scorsese and his wife Helen Morris during a conference promoted by La Civilta Cattolica and Georgetown University at the Vatican | Photo Credit: VATICAN MEDIA

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese met Pope Francis over the weekend and said he is inspired to make a film about Jesus. According to Variety, the 80-year-old cinema icon and his wife Helen Morris met Pope Francis during a brief private audience at the Vatican on Saturday.

ALSO READ
Martin Scorsese debuts ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in Cannes to thunderous applause

"I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I’m about to start making it," Scorsese said during the Global Aesthetics of the Catholic Imagination conference at the Vatican. The conference was organized by Jesuit publication La Civilta Cattolica and Georgetown University.

The filmmaker was visiting Italy after the premiere of his directorial venture Killers of the Flower Moon at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. The film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.