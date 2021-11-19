Martin Scorsese, Hema Malini to be awarded at IFFI

American director Martin Scorsese and Bollywood actor-turned-politician Hema Malini would be among those awarded at the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Thursday.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Thakur said Ms. Malini, who is the BJP MP from Mathura, and lyricist Prasoon Joshi would both be honoured with the “Indian Film Personality of the Year Award” at the 52nd IFFI which is scheduled to be held in Goa.

The Minister said Mr. Scorsese and István Szabó, a Hungarian film director, would be awarded with Lifetime Achievements Awards for their contributions to cinema, during the festival which starts on Saturday.