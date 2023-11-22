ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg team up for a ‘Cape Fear’ series

November 22, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

The series, currently in development, will offer a new twist to Scorsese’s 1991 movie with Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte and the 1962 film with Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum

The Hindu Bureau

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese on the sets of ‘Cape Fear’. | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are executive producing a new Cape Fear series, IndieWire reported. The series, currently in development, will offer a new twist to Scorsese’s 1991 movie with Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte and the 1962 film with Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum.

ALSO READ
Martin Scorsese: ‘Robert De Niro is the only one who really knows where I come from’

According to IndieWire, the show doesn’t have a network just yet, but it is a hot property currently fielding bids from several interested buyers, making it the first major television series auction since the writers and actors strikes ended. Nick Antosca is the creator and showrunner on Cape Fear. Antosca is developing the series under UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and producer Amblin Television.

The show is about a married pair of attorneys who are the source of obsession for an infamous killer to be released from prison. Antosca’s Cape Fear is officially described as, “a tense, contemporary thriller that examines America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.”

ALSO READ:Berlinale 2023: Steven Spielberg wins lifetime award

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Scrosese’s Cape Fear, which grossed $ 182 million at the worldwide box office, earned Oscar nominations for De Niro and Juliette Lewis. Spielberg and Amblin had produced the film.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US