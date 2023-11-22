HamberMenu
Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg team up for a ‘Cape Fear’ series

The series, currently in development, will offer a new twist to Scorsese’s 1991 movie with Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte and the 1962 film with Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum

November 22, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese on the sets of ‘Cape Fear’.

Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese on the sets of ‘Cape Fear’. | Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are executive producing a new Cape Fear series, IndieWire reported. The series, currently in development, will offer a new twist to Scorsese’s 1991 movie with Robert De Niro and Nick Nolte and the 1962 film with Gregory Peck and Robert Mitchum.

According to IndieWire, the show doesn’t have a network just yet, but it is a hot property currently fielding bids from several interested buyers, making it the first major television series auction since the writers and actors strikes ended. Nick Antosca is the creator and showrunner on Cape Fear. Antosca is developing the series under UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and producer Amblin Television.

The show is about a married pair of attorneys who are the source of obsession for an infamous killer to be released from prison. Antosca’s Cape Fear is officially described as, “a tense, contemporary thriller that examines America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.”

Scrosese’s Cape Fear, which grossed $ 182 million at the worldwide box office, earned Oscar nominations for De Niro and Juliette Lewis. Spielberg and Amblin had produced the film.

