Martin McDonagh reunites with Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson for ‘The Banshees Of Inisheer’

Filmmaker Martin McDonagh is set to re-team with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for his next directorial The Banshees Of Inisheer.

The film is McDonagh’s follow-up project to Oscar-nominated dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

The 2017 movie had won its two lead stars, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell, the Academy Awards for best actress and best supporting actor, respectively.

The Banshees of Inisheer, which hails from Searchlight Pictures, will start production this year, reported Deadline.

Set on a remote Irish isle, the film will feature Farrell and Gleeson as two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship with alarming consequences for both of them.

McDonagh will also serve as writer and producer alongside Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin of Blueprint Pictures.

Diarmuid McKeown, Ben Knight, Daniel Battsek, and Ollie Madden will executive produce the project.