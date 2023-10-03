ADVERTISEMENT

‘Martin Luther King’: Teaser of Sampoornesh Babu’s ‘Mandela’ remake out

October 03, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:37 pm IST

Written by Venkatesh Maha and directed by Puja Kolluru, the film is set to release in theatres on October 27

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Martin Luther King’ | Photo Credit: YNOT Studios/YouTube

The teaser of Martin Luther King, the upcoming Telugu movie starring Sampoornesh Babu, was released by the makers on Monday. Written by Venkatesh Maha and directed by Puja Kolluru, the film is the Telugu remake of Madonne Ashwin’s hit Tamil film Mandelathat starred Yogi Babu in the titular role.

The teaser shows how the vote of one man, the man who is often neglected and ill-treated by the villagers, becomes the deciding factor in an election between two rival factions in rural Telangana.

Martin Luther King also stars Naresh, Sharanya Pradeep, and Maha among others. With music scored by Smaran Sai, the film has cinematography by Deepak Yaragera and editing by director Kolluru herself.

Produced by Mahayana Motion Pictures and presented by Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios, the film is set to release in theatres on October 27.

