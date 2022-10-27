Marrakech Film Festival to honour Ranveer Singh, Tilda Swinton, James Gray

Ranveer Singh | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHER PIKE

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, along with Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, American filmmaker James Gray, and Moroccan director Farida Benlyazid will be felicitated at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival, the organisers announced on Thursday.

In recognition of their "brilliant careers", the quartet will receive the Etoile d'or (Golden Star) at the festival, scheduled to be held from November 11 to 19 in the Moroccan city.

Singh, who has starred in films such as "Band Baaja Baaraat", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Gully Boy" in his decade-long career, said he is humbled and thrilled to be receiving the Etoile d'Or at the film gala.

"The notion that my craft has resonated in Africa is hugely gratifying! It's indicative of the fact that my work has been able to transcend geographical and cultural borders. "For a humble artiste, who wishes to bring people together through entertainment, this is greatly rewarding. I cannot wait to be in Marrakech to soak in the love of the people and express my gratitude to them," the 37-year-old actor said in a statement.

He will also participate in the 'In Conversation With' programme at the festival along with nine other major names from global cinema, including British actor Jeremy Irons, French actor and director Julie Delpy, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, American filmmaker and poet Jim Jarmusch, French actor Marina Fois, Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, French filmmaker Leos Carax, and Franco-Lebanese composer Gabriel Yared.

Singh will next be seen in "Cirkus", which reunites him with his "Simmba" director Rohit Shetty.