Mark Rylance likely to play Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ TV series

Actor Mark Rylance, known for his performances in Bridge of Spies and Dunkirk, is in contention for the iconic role of Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series adaptation, reported Variety. Mark Mylod will direct multiple episodes of the series, which aims to adapt J.K. Rowling’s books with a fresh take.

An official announcement is yet to be made as Warner Bros. Television is yet to enter negotiations with Rylance. The late Richard Harris brought Dumbledore to life in the first two Harry Potter films. Michael Gambon replaced him for the rest of the series.

Newcomers are expected to play Harry, Hermione, and Ron, the lead characters of the show. Warner Bros. has launched a casting calls for children aged between 9 and 11.

Meanwhile, Rylance is set to reprise his role as Thomas Cromwell in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light, the BBC’s continuation of Hilary Mantel’s celebrated historical novels.