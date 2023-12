Mark Ruffalo's new HBO series adds Fabian Frankel, Alison Oliver

December 21, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

House of the Dragon star Fabian Frankel and actor Alison Oliver have joined the cast of Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby's next series with HBO. Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is headlining the untitled project, which will also feature Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane and Sam Keeley.

Set in the working class suburbs outside of Philadelphia, the show will follow an FBI agent named Tom (Ruffalo) who heads a task force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man.

Frankel, who broke out with his performance as Ser Criston Cole in the first season of HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, will play Anthony, an integral member of Tom’s task force. Oliver will essay the character of Lizzie, an underperforming state police officer who is added to Tom’s team. She made her acting debut with the Lenny Abrahamson-directed series Conversations With Friends and was most recently seen in Emerald Fennel’s feature film Saltburn.

ALSO READ:‘House of the Dragon’: Author George RR Martin wanted a different starting point for series

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingelsby is also the writer of the new HBO series which will be directed by Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. The trio will executive produce alongside Ruffalo, David Crockett, Paul Lee and Mark Roybal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.