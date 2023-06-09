ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Ruffalo to star in ‘Mare of Easttown’ creator’s next

June 09, 2023 02:05 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST

Jeremiah Zagar, known for helming ‘We the Animals’ and ‘Hustle’, will direct the yet-to-be-titled series

The Hindu Bureau

Mark Ruffalo | Photo Credit: @markruffalo/Instagram

Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby is teaming up once again with HBO for a limited series. Said to be based on a law enforcement task force, Mark Ruffalo will play the lead in it apart from serving as an executive producer.

The series will also mark the actor’s reunion with the studio after the limited series I Know This Much Is True and the 2014 movie The Normal Heart. Jeremiah Zagar, known for helming We the Animals and Hustle, will direct the yet-to-be-titled series.

The production banner Wiip, which was behind Mare of Easttown, will produce the new series. Ingelsby will executive produce with Wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal, Zagar and Ruffalo.

Meanwhile, Ruffalo has films like Poor Things and Mickey 17 in different stages of production.

