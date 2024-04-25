ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Ruffalo says he is recognised more for ‘13 Going on 30’ character than superhero Hulk

April 25, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

Ruffalo, who starred in the fantasy rom-com, walked down memory lane on its 20th anniversary in a virtual chat alongside co-stars Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer

PTI

Mark Ruffalo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Actor Mark Ruffalo says he is recognised more for his role in 2004's 13 Going on 30 than his portrayal of superhero Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ruffalo, who starred in the fantasy rom-com, walked down memory lane on its 20th anniversary in a virtual chat alongside co-stars Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer. 13 Going on 30 revolved around a teenager Jenna Rink, played by Garner, whose wish of becoming an adult on her 13th birthday comes true when she wakes up as a 30-year-old woman the next morning.

Ruffalo says he has received most recognition for playing Matty, Jenna's childhood friend who eventually gets married to her, than essaying the giant green beast Hulk who is the alter-ego of genius physicist Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade.

“There’s two types of people in this world. There’s Hulk people, and there’s 13 Going on 30 people, and I get equal amounts -- way more 13 Going on 30, the actor said. Garner also shared the video of the chat on her Instagram handle.

Directed by Gary Winick, 13 Going on 30 released on April 23, 2004. It was written by Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith.

