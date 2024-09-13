ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Riz Ahmed, Susan Sarandon and more sign SAG-AFTRA open letter to protect pro-Palestine actors against blacklisting

Updated - September 13, 2024 02:21 pm IST

The letter claims over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed and millions displaced, highlighting the need for the union to take a stand against the targeting of civilians, healthcare workers, and journalists

The Hindu Bureau

Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Riz Ahmed and Susan Sarandon | Photo Credit: Reuters/AP

More than 700 film and TV professionals, including actors Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Riz Ahmed, and Susan Sarandon, have signed an open letter demanding SAG-AFTRA speak out against what they describe as the “McCarthyist repression” of members supporting Palestinian rights. The letter, titled SAG-AFTRA & Sister Guild Members for Ceasefire, calls for the union to publicly condemn the violence in Gaza, urge a permanent ceasefire, and provide humanitarian aid to the region.

The letter comes in response to the Israeli government’s military actions in Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7. It claims over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed and millions displaced, highlighting the need for the union to take a stand against the targeting of civilians, healthcare workers, and journalists.

Signatories also include Common, Rosie O’Donnell, Busy Philipps, and Haaz Sleiman, among others. They criticize SAG-AFTRA’s silence on the issue, despite the union issuing a statement in support of Israel after the initial attacks. The letter argues that the union’s selective condemnation of atrocities undermines its integrity and calls for a more balanced approach to address both Palestinian and Israeli suffering.

The open letter follows recent controversies, including actress Melissa Barrera’s dismissal from the Scream franchise for expressing pro-Palestinian sentiments. It also aligns with a growing number of labor unions worldwide, which have called for a ceasefire and solidarity with Palestinian workers and artists. The letter emphasizes the role of artists in bringing attention to injustice and urges SAG-AFTRA to stand with the global peace movement.

