GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Riz Ahmed, Susan Sarandon and more sign SAG-AFTRA open letter to protect pro-Palestine actors against blacklisting

The letter claims over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed and millions displaced, highlighting the need for the union to take a stand against the targeting of civilians, healthcare workers, and journalists

Updated - September 13, 2024 02:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Riz Ahmed and Susan Sarandon

Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Riz Ahmed and Susan Sarandon | Photo Credit: Reuters/AP

More than 700 film and TV professionals, including actors Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Riz Ahmed, and Susan Sarandon, have signed an open letter demanding SAG-AFTRA speak out against what they describe as the “McCarthyist repression” of members supporting Palestinian rights. The letter, titled SAG-AFTRA & Sister Guild Members for Ceasefire, calls for the union to publicly condemn the violence in Gaza, urge a permanent ceasefire, and provide humanitarian aid to the region.

Jonathan Glazer’s signed ‘The Zone of Interest’ posters boost Cinema for Gaza auction funds over $50,000 in first day

The letter comes in response to the Israeli government’s military actions in Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7. It claims over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed and millions displaced, highlighting the need for the union to take a stand against the targeting of civilians, healthcare workers, and journalists.

Signatories also include Common, Rosie O’Donnell, Busy Philipps, and Haaz Sleiman, among others. They criticize SAG-AFTRA’s silence on the issue, despite the union issuing a statement in support of Israel after the initial attacks. The letter argues that the union’s selective condemnation of atrocities undermines its integrity and calls for a more balanced approach to address both Palestinian and Israeli suffering.

Macklemore supports Palestine, praises campus protests with new track ‘Hind’s Hall’

The open letter follows recent controversies, including actress Melissa Barrera’s dismissal from the Scream franchise for expressing pro-Palestinian sentiments. It also aligns with a growing number of labor unions worldwide, which have called for a ceasefire and solidarity with Palestinian workers and artists. The letter emphasizes the role of artists in bringing attention to injustice and urges SAG-AFTRA to stand with the global peace movement.

Published - September 13, 2024 01:39 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.