Mark Damon, Spaghetti Westerns actor and ‘Monster’ producer, dies at 91

Mark Damon, a Spaghetti Westerns actor turned noted film producer and executive, has passed away in Los Angeles, USA. He was 91.

Damon started his career in the 1950s at 20th Century Studios. He was awarded a Golden Globe as “Star of Tomorrow” for his performance in Roger Corman’s House of Usher (1960). Corman, incidentally, passed away last week.

Damon would later relocate to Italy to shoot Spaghetti Westerns. Returning to the US, according to Variety, Damon founded Producers Sales Organization to “bring American independent films to international distributors” and helping launch the American Film Market and Independent Film & Television Alliance.

Damon was a executive producer on over 70 films and produced 2003’s Monster, which won Charlize Theron an Oscar.