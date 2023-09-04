HamberMenu
‘Mark Antony’ trailer: Vishal, SJ Suryah star in Adhik Ravichandran’s fun gangster sci-fi entertainer

Written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, ‘Mark Antony’ is set to release in theatres on September 15

September 04, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
SJ Suryah and Vishal in a still from ‘Mark Antony’

SJ Suryah and Vishal in a still from ‘Mark Antony’ | Photo Credit: Think Music India/YouTube

The trailer of Mark Antony, the upcoming film starring Vishal and SJ Suryah, was unveiled by the makers on Sunday. Written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film is set to release in theatres on September 15.

The flashy trailer opens in the 90s to show Vishal and Suryah as evil but happy-go-lucky gangsters wearing jazzy outfits as they hop around and kill enemies in style. Things take a turn when we see a time travel machine invented by a scientist (Selvaraghavan) fall into the hands of Mark (Vishal) in the present and we learn that the latter is the son of the gangster Antony. We then see glimpses of a chaotic, violent action entertainer that dabbles into a genre that hasn’t been explored in Tamil cinema: Gangster sci-fi drama.

Tamil pop-culture references, like the ‘Panju Mittaai’ song from Ettupatti Rasa, are bonuses. But it does get very eerie when an AI-generated Silk Smitha makes an appearance.

Mark Antony also stars Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Ritu Varma, Abhinaya, Kingsley, and YG Mahendran among others. With music scored by GV Prakash Kumar, the film has cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing by Vijay Velukutty.

Produced by S.Vinod Kumar, the film is set to release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

