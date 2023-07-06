ADVERTISEMENT

Marion Cotillard to star in Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s ‘La tour de glace’

July 06, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

This is the second collaboration between the actor and filmmaker after the 2004 film ‘Innocence’

The Hindu Bureau

Marion Cotillard attends the “Little Girl Blue” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE/Getty Images

Actor Marion Cotillard is all set to star in French auteur Lucile Hadzihalilovic’s upcoming film La tour de glace, which according to reports is the filmmaker’s most ambitious film to date. This is the second collaboration between the actor and filmmaker after the 2004 film Innocence.

Set in the 1970s, the film follows a teenage girl who from her orphanage in a mountain village, flees to Paris to fulfil her dreams. There, she happens to be in the studio where The Snow Queen is being filmed. “The film’s star, Cristina, a beautiful woman in her forties, takes Jeanne under her wing, exerting a dangerous and overpowering influence over the young girl she sees herself in,” reported Variety.

Variety’s report further quoted producer Muriel Merlin, who said, “power dynamic between this seductive character and teenage girl mirrors the plot of ‘The Snow Queen,’ creating a mirroring effect.”

La tour de glace is expected to start shooting early next year. Hadzihalilovic’s previous release was Earwig which was her first English-language feature. Cotillard’s Little Girl Blue played at Cannes earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

