‘Maria’ trailer: Angelina Jolie begins Oscar campaign in first look at Pablo Larraín biopic

Published - September 27, 2024 01:18 pm IST

The film chronicles the life of the American-born Greek soprano, who tragically died at 53, and promises to explore key moments in her extraordinary career

The Hindu Bureau

Angelina Jolie in a still from ‘Maria’ | Photo Credit: StudioCanal

The first trailer for Maria, Pablo Larraín’s biopic starring Angelina Jolie as opera legend Maria Callas, has been released by Netflix, offering a glimpse into Jolie’s stunning transformation. The film, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival to an eight-minute standing ovation, is already generating Oscar buzz, positioning Jolie as a strong contender for Best Actress.

Venice 2024: Angelina Jolie’s Maria Callas biopic receives 10-minute standing ovation at festival

Maria chronicles the life of the American-born Greek soprano, who tragically died at 53, and promises to explore key moments in her extraordinary career. The film’s cast includes Valeria Golino, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Pierfrancesco Favino, among others.

Directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, the film follows in the footsteps of Larraín’s critically acclaimed Spencer, which earned Kristen Stewart an Oscar nomination. In Maria, Larraín combines his passion for cinema and opera, collaborating with production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas to capture both the period’s aesthetic and surreal musical sequences.

Pablo Larrain’s ‘Maria’ starring Angelina Jolie acquired by Netflix

Jolie has expressed deep respect for the role, saying, “I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge.”

