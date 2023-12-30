ADVERTISEMENT

Team ‘Reacher’ on the series’ latest season, the prep work it took and character exploration

December 30, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

Maria Sten, Serinda Swan and Shaun Sipos, who play Reacher’s former colleagues from the 110th in the eponymous show, talk about their favourite Jack Reacher novel, and the reasons for the success of the action series 

Mini Anthikad Chhibber
Mini Anthikad Chhibber

Serinda Swan (left) and Maria Sten in a scene from ‘Reacher’ Season 2 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Alan Ritchson’s favourite Jack Reacher novel is ‘Die Trying’, Lee Child’s second book following ‘Killing Floor’, which introduced the brawny former MP, who goes about solving cases with his unique Rambo-Rimbaud combination. Ritchson’s rendition of Reacher has contributed significantly to the success of the eponymous show, the second season of which is streaming now on Prime Video.

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Bad Luck and Trouble’, the story finds Reacher getting the disbanded 110th Special Investigations Unit together to investigate the death of one of their own. The hugely enjoyable show features gorgeous set pieces and breathtaking action as well as enjoyable banter between the former 110th members and their boss.

Maria Sten who plays ex-Army Master Sergeant Frances Neagley, chooses ‘Without Fail’as her favourite Reacher adventure. Speaking over a video call from Toronto, Canada, Maria says, “I love the exploration of the friendship between Reacher and Neagley. I love that it ends – spoiler alert – in Wyoming and I have a house in Wyoming. So I’m like, can we just do that one? I’d love to shoot in my backyard (laughs).”

Shaun Sipos in a scene from ‘Reacher Season 2’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Serinda Swan, who plays Karla Dixon, a forensic accountant, whom Reacher had a soft spot for, goes with ‘Bad Luck and Trouble’. “Just because we’re doing it.” Shaun Sipos, who plays family man David O’Donnell, never mind the switchblade and brass knuckles, concurs saying, “That’s the one I read.”

Preparation for her role, Serinda says, included reading as many of Lee Child’s novels as possible. “There was fight training, boxing, Portuguese fighting sticks… Physical training was tons of fun.”

Being Maria’s second season, there was some carryover from the first that she could hold on to and continue to develop. “There was also stunt training and generally diving deeper into the character and the relationship between Neagley and Reacher for this particular season.”

From left: Shaun Sipos, Serinda Swan, Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten in a scene from ‘Reacher Season 2’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Reacher has been immensely successful and has been renewed for the third season, ahead of the premiere of season 2. “We get to ride on the work already done,” Serinda says. “It is incredible to come in and see the work ethic and dedication Maria has as the other female lead on the show. You can ask a bunch of questions. When you start on a new show, you have to build it from the ground up. We get to come in and play in a world that is already made. That is beautiful. It was a lovely group of people and a nice experience for sure.”

“It’s a real joy, a treat and a blessing to come on to a show that’s well established, and has a strong fan base for the books as well,” Shaun agrees. “It is clear, there’s no guesswork and that is comforting. You are not trying to figure out if the show has legs or what the style is. You can watch the prior season and it is plain as day, which is what plays into the success of Reacher.”

