Mari Selvaraj’s next titled ‘Vaazhai’; film commences shooting

November 21, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, whose upcoming film Maamannan is currently in post-production, announced his next film today through a first-look poster. Titled Vaazhai, the film began production today in Thoothukudi.

Maamannan-actor Udhayanidhi Stalin kick-started the filming and shared photos from the first day of the shoot on his social media handles.

Vaazhai stars Kalaiyarasan, Nikhila Vimal, and Priyanka Nair among others. The film has cinematography by Theni Eswar and editing by Suriya Pradhaman. Santhosh Narayanan, Mari’s frequent collaborator, is once again composing the music. for the film.

Vaazhai marks Mari’s venture into film production. The filmmaker and his wife Divya Mari Selvaraj produce the film under their newly launched banner Navvi Studios, in association with with Disney+ Hotstar.