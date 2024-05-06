Mari Selvaraj’s film with Dhruv Vikram titled ‘Bison’; film begins shoot

May 06, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

We had previously reported that filmmaker Mari Selvaraj’s next is a sports drama starring actor Dhruv Vikram and produced by Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Productions. The film went on floors today and the makers of the film have announced the title of the film as Bison - Kaalamaadan.

The title was announced with a special first look picture featuring Dhruv.

According to reports, Bison tells the real-life story of Kabaddi player Manathi Ganesan. However, the makers are yet to confirm this. A statement from the makers describes the film as a sports drama based on Kabbadi that tells “a tale of guts, grit and glory in the life of a young man where the whole world was a Goliath to his David. A story of a man who defied the lines on his hand to achieve what no one thought possible, to choose sport over a gun, peace over violence and life over death.”

Featuring Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, the cast of the film also features Lal, Pasupathy, Kalaiyarasan, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Aruvi Madhan in pivotal roles.

With music composed by Nivas K Prasanna, the film has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu K, editing by Sakthikumar, and art direction by Kumar Gangappan.

Bison is produced by Pa Ranjith under his Neelam Productions banner and presented by Applause Entertainment. Notably, this is a reunion between Mari Selvaraj and Ranjith after the path-breaking 2018 film Pariyerum Perumal.

