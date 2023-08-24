Mari Selvaraj to helm Sony LIV’s ‘SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai’ series

August 24, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, who is currently basking in the success of Maamannan, is all set to helm an upcoming series for Sony LIV titled SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai.

Showrun by Mari, written and directed by Suriya Raj, the series is set in the world of hip-hop dance. “It promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, breaking barriers, and a journey of fiery passion. The story of Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai revolves around the struggles of two generations of hip-hop dance groups to build a dance studio in Sunnambu Kaalvai,” reads a press release from the streaming service.

Other details, like the cast and crew, are yet to be announced.

In a statement, Mari said that he’s excited to helm a series that unravels an extraordinary narrative by exploring one of the most favourite genres of dance combined with a heart-wrenching drama. “With hip-hop taking centre stage in the hearts of youth, this show promises a dance revolution and the journey of passion, resilience, and self-discovery. I am thrilled to bring this unique inspiring tale to viewers,” he added.

SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai is produced by Tuhin Menon under the banner of Asiaville Studios. Meanwhile, Mari has Vaazhai coming up next and the director is also teaming up with his Karnan actor Dhanush for an upcoming project.