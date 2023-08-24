HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mari Selvaraj to helm Sony LIV’s ‘SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai’ series

The series revolves around the struggles of two generations of hip-hop dance groups to build a dance studio in Sunnambu Kaalvai

August 24, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mari Selvaraj

Mari Selvaraj | Photo Credit: Shiva Raj/The Hindu

Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, who is currently basking in the success of Maamannan, is all set to helm an upcoming series for Sony LIV titled SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai.

ALSO READ
Watch | Mari Selvaraj on ‘Maamannan’ and the art of immersing the audience in his world

Showrun by Mari, written and directed by Suriya Raj, the series is set in the world of hip-hop dance. “It promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions, breaking barriers, and a journey of fiery passion. The story of Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai revolves around the struggles of two generations of hip-hop dance groups to build a dance studio in Sunnambu Kaalvai,” reads a press release from the streaming service.

Other details, like the cast and crew, are yet to be announced.

In a statement, Mari said that he’s excited to helm a series that unravels an extraordinary narrative by exploring one of the most favourite genres of dance combined with a heart-wrenching drama. “With hip-hop taking centre stage in the hearts of youth, this show promises a dance revolution and the journey of passion, resilience, and self-discovery. I am thrilled to bring this unique inspiring tale to viewers,” he added.

SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai is produced by Tuhin Menon under the banner of Asiaville Studios. Meanwhile, Mari has Vaazhai coming up next and the director is also teaming up with his Karnan actor Dhanush for an upcoming project.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.