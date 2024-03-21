March 21, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

LuckyChap Productions, led by Margot Robbie alongside Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley, is teaming up with Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment to bring the beloved video game franchise to life. Heading the project is Kate Herron, known for her work Marvel’s hit Disney+ series, Loki, who will direct the film and co-write alongside Briony Redman.

With over 200 million copies sold since its inception in 2000, The Sims has captured the imagination of gamers worldwide, offering an immersive experience where players control the lives of virtual characters, from mundane tasks to life-changing decisions.

While casting details are yet to be announced, the project is already generating buzz in Hollywood circles. LuckyChap Productions, fresh off the success of Barbie and other notable ventures, continues to solidify its position as a new powerhouse in the industry.