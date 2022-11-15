Margot Robbie’s female-fronted ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film shelved

November 15, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

The film which had ‘Birds of Prey’ screenwriter Christina Hodson on board as the writer, was one of the two ‘Pirates’ films that were announced to be in development

ANI

Margot Robbie | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Hollywood star Margot Robbie has announced that her female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean film, which was announced in June 2020, will not be moving forward at Disney. Margot made the revelation in a new Vanity Fair cover story.

According to Variety, the film had  Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson on board as the writer. "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led -- not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story -- which we thought would've been really cool. But I guess they don't want to do it," said Robbie.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the summer of 2020, Variety reported that Robbie's Pirates was in early development at Disney along with a second reboot written by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin. At the time, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five Pirates movies starring Johnny Depp, was attached to both new projects.

In May during The Sunday Times interview, Bruckheimer had said that both films were in development and confirmed that the franchise's future currently didn't have involvement of Johnny Depp despite rumours suggesting so.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, the previous Pirates movies, all starring Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, grossed USD 1.5 billion in the USA and USD 3.07 billion internationally, with the North American market representing a progressively smaller share.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US