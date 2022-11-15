Margot Robbie’s female-fronted ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film shelved

November 15, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Hollywood star Margot Robbie has announced that her female-fronted Pirates of the Caribbean film, which was announced in June 2020, will not be moving forward at Disney. Margot made the revelation in a new Vanity Fair cover story.

According to Variety, the film had Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson on board as the writer. "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led -- not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story -- which we thought would've been really cool. But I guess they don't want to do it," said Robbie.

In the summer of 2020, Variety reported that Robbie's Pirates was in early development at Disney along with a second reboot written by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Craig Mazin. At the time, Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five Pirates movies starring Johnny Depp, was attached to both new projects.

In May during The Sunday Times interview, Bruckheimer had said that both films were in development and confirmed that the franchise's future currently didn't have involvement of Johnny Depp despite rumours suggesting so.

Meanwhile, the previous Pirates movies, all starring Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, grossed USD 1.5 billion in the USA and USD 3.07 billion internationally, with the North American market representing a progressively smaller share.