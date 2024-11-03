ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Robbie welcomes first child with Tom Ackerley

Published - November 03, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Details about the baby, including his name and birthdate, are yet to be revealed

PTI

Actress Margot Robbie. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Hollywood star Margot Robbie and her husband, film producer Tom Ackerley, have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

A source told People magazine that the couple recently welcomed the newborn. Details about the baby, including his name and birthdate, are yet to be revealed.

A representative for Robbie and Ackerley, both 34, couldn’t be reached to respond to the publication’s request for comment.

Robbie made her first appearance since news broke of her pregnancy by attending Wimbledon with Ackerley in July. The couple met on the sets of Suite Francaise in 2013 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in December 2016.

They also co-founded the production banner LuckyChap Entertainment, which has backed films including the blockbuster Barbie, Saltburn, and Promising Young Woman.

