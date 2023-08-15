ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Robbie set to earn $50 million in salary and box office bonuses from ‘Barbie’ success

August 15, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The success of ‘Barbie’ will give its director and co-writer Greta Gerwig several bonuses as well

The Hindu Bureau

Margot Robbie in a scene from ‘Barbie’. | Photo Credit: AP

Margot Robbie is set to earn big for her important role in bringing Barbie to the big screen. Variety reported that the actor will roughly make $50 million in salary and box office business thanks to the huge success of Barbie.

The film’s blockbuster status will also give its director and co-writer Greta Gerwig several bonuses as well. So far, at the domestic box office, Barbie has earned $526.3 million while it has collected $657 million at the international box office.

In the history of Warner Bros., Barbie has now the second highest grossing release, behind Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-Part 2. For a female director, it’s the highest grossing film ever, going past Frozen II, which was co-directed by Jennifer Lee.

