Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling shine at London premiere of ‘Barbie’

July 13, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

Celebrities like Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and others also attended the UK premiere of Greta Gerwig’s much-awaited film

The Hindu Bureau

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the ‘Barbie’ European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square in London | Photo Credit: JOE MAHER

Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling walked the pink carpet at London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday for the UK premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. The film, a live-action take on the famous Mattel doll and media franchise, starring Robbie as Barbie and Gosling as Ken, releases worldwide on July 21.

Robbie, 33, channeled a Barbie Enchanted Evening 1960 Fashion Doll in a custom-made outfit by Vivienne Westwood at the London premiere. Gosling, meanwhile, turned up in a pastel green two-piece suit. Celebrities like Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and others also attended the red carpet and premiere.

Ryan Gosling takes a selfie with fans during The European Premiere Of ‘Barbie’ | Photo Credit: Tristan Fewings

Dua Lipa and presenter Clara Amfo on stage during the European premiere ‘Barbie’ | Photo Credit: ANTONY JONES

America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig light up The London Eye pink | Photo Credit: GARETH CATTERMOLE

Barbie is clashing at the box-office with Christopher Nolan’s more serious-natured Oppenheimer, sparking the internet phenomenon called Barbenheimer.

Greta Gerwig had previously directed the films Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019).

