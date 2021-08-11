Margot Robbie joins Wes Anderson’s next film

The actor is currently filming for Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

Oscar-nominated actor Margot Robbie is the latest addition to acclaimed auteur Wes Anderson’s latest feature film.

While the nature of her role is unclear, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that it is a supporting character.

Robbie joins Anderson’s favourites Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, and another newcomer Tom Hanks in the project.

The film, written and directed by Anderson, will begin shooting in Spain later this month.

Robbie is currently filming Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon”, which reunites the Australian actor with her “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-star Brad Pitt.

She recently wrapped production on an untitled feature from David O Russell and will next be seen in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie”, which she is also producing under her banner LuckyChap Entertainment.

Robbie currently stars in “The Suicide Squad”, a relaunch of the DC film directed by James Gunn.