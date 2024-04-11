Margot Robbie is producing a ‘Monopoly’ movie following ‘Barbie’ success

April 11, 2024 11:48 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, is teaming up with Lionsgate to develop a Monopoly movie. Following their successful collaboration on Barbie, which became the highest-grossing film of 2023, Robbie, along with her partners Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara, are set to bring the beloved real estate-inspired game to life.

Lionsgate, which acquired the development rights to Monopoly through its purchase of eOne, is eager to tap into the global appeal of the iconic board game, which boasts a staggering 99% global awareness and has sold nearly half a billion copies since its inception in 1935. Hasbro Entertainment, the backers of Monopoly, will also produce.

While details about the movie’s storyline remain under wraps, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson expressed confidence in LuckyChap’s ability to deliver another blockbuster. Speaking at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Fogelson teased that LuckyChap has “a clear point of view” on the project, much to the excitement of the audience.

With blessings from Hasbro, the creators of Monopoly, and a track record of successful projects, including I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman, LuckyChap may just ‘pass go’, turning the classic board game into another potential sensation.

