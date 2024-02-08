Margot Robbie, Colin Farrell to star in ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’

February 08, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

Actors Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell will headline A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. As per Deadline, After Yang fame director Kogonada will helm the film from an original script by The Menu scribe Seth Reiss.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is described as an imaginative tale of two strangers and the unbelievable journey that connects them. The film will go on floors this spring in California. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey marks a reunion for Farrell and Kogonada.

The two previously worked together on the drama After Yang, which premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival. Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas and Ryan Friedkin will produce the feature, along with Reiss and Youree Henley. A Big Bold Beautiful marks Margot Robbie's other big project after Barbie, which broke several records at the box office last year.

ALSO READ:Oscars 2024 | Hillary Clinton sends love to Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie after ‘Barbie’ Oscars snubs

Barbie revolves around the central character, the titular doll Barbie (or more accurately, the stereotypical Barbie), embarking on a voyage of self-exploration into the real world. Greta Gerwig directed the film, which also stars Ryan Gosling.The film was recently nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Supporting Actress for America Ferrera, Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Costume Design, Production Design and Best Adapted Screenplay for Gerwig and Noah Baumbachz.

