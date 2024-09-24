GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to star in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming ‘Wuthering Heights’

Fennell, who won an Oscar for her original screenplay ‘Promising Young Woman’, will write, direct, and produce the adaptation, marking her third collaboration with Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap

Published - September 24, 2024 12:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi | Photo Credit: Reuters

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to star in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights, produced by MRC and LuckyChap. Robbie will take on the role of Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi will portray Heathcliff in this reimagining of Emily Brontë’s classic novel. The film is in pre-production, with plans to begin shooting in the UK in 2025.

‘Saltburn’ director Emerald Fennell to adapt ‘Wuthering Heights’

Fennell, who won an Oscar for her original screenplay Promising Young Woman, will write, direct, and produce the adaptation, marking her third collaboration with Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap. The pair previously worked together on Fennell’s Saltburn and Promising Young Woman. Plot details for the film are being kept under wraps, but fans are eager to see how Fennell will approach the iconic story of passion and revenge between the Earnshaws, the Lintons, and Heathcliff.

Wuthering Heights will be a high-profile project for both Robbie and Elordi. Robbie is fresh off the massive success of Barbie, which earned $1.4 billion globally and eight Oscar nominations. She will next be seen in Kogonada’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Margot Robbie is producing a ‘Monopoly’ movie following ‘Barbie’ success

Elordi, best known for Euphoria and his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Priscilla, reunites with Fennell after starring in Saltburn. He is also set to appear in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Justin Kurzel’s The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

