Margaret Qualley to play Amanda Knox in limited Hulu series

March 08, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

Knox, an American exchange student in Italy, was incarcerated for four years from wrongful conviction for the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher

Margaret Qualley will essay Amanda Knox in an upcoming Hulu limited series. Knox, an American author and journalist from Seattle, was incarcerated for four years in Italy at the age of 20. She was wrongfully convicted for the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher, a fellow exchange student with whom she roomed while studying in Perugia. ALSO READ Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza board Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!'

Knox and her then boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were acquitted in 2015 by Italy’s highest court.

According to an official description, the as-yet untitled series is “based on the true story of how Knox was wrongfully convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher and her 16-year odyssey to set herself free”, Variety reported.

Qualley had previously played a real-life character in a limited series in Maid, based on the memoir of author Stephanie Land.

