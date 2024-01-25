Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza board Ethan Coen's 'Honey Don't!'

January 25, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

Actors Chris Evans, Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza are teaming for Academy Award winner Ethan Coen's upcoming comedy "Honey Don't!".

The Focus Features film marks the second collaboration for Coen and Qualley, who are awaiting the release of "Drive-Away Dolls", also with the same studio.

Details of the film's plot are currently under wraps, but according to Deadline "Honey Don't!" is a comedy in the same vein as "Drive-Away Dolls".

Coen is directing the movie from his script which he co-wrote with his wife Tricia Cooke, the veteran editor behind Coen Brothers classics such as "The Big Lebowski" and "O Brother, Where Art Thou?".

Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Coen, Cooke, and Robert Graf are credited as producers on "Honey Don't!".

Coen first began pursuing solo projects in 2022, with "Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind", as brother Joel went off to direct "The Tragedy of Macbeth".

While Evans was last seen in the Netflix crime drama "Pain Hustlers", Plaza was recently at the Sundance Film Festival to support of her well-reviewed comedy "My Old Ass".

