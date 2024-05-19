ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret Qualley and Laura Dern board Netflix’s ‘Forever, Interrupted’ adaptation

Published - May 19, 2024 01:08 pm IST

A24 will back the project that looks to adapt author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2013 bestseller

The Hindu Bureau

Margaret Qualley and Laura Dern

Netflix has secured the development of Forever, Interrupted, a limited series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2013 bestseller. The series will star and be executive produced by Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley, under the production banner of A24 and producer Jessica Rhoades. Julia Bicknell will adapt the novel and serve as showrunner for the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Margaret Qualley to play Amanda Knox in limited Hulu series

Forever, Interrupted tells the story of Elsie (Qualley) and Ben, whose intense, whirlwind romance leads to a quick marriage and a seemingly perfect life. However, tragedy strikes when Ben dies unexpectedly, leaving Elsie to navigate her grief and an unexpected relationship with her mother-in-law, Susan (Dern), who was unaware of Elsie’s existence.

Glen Powell, Laura Dern and Anthony Mackie to star in legal drama, ‘Monstanto’

The project is bolstered by an impressive team of executive producers, including Qualley and Brett Hedblom for I Understand Pictures. A24 will serve as the studio behind the series.

The series also marks a reunion for the key players with Netflix, as Qualley, Dern, Bicknell, and Rhoades all have previous successful collaborations with the streaming giant. Qualley’s second collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos, Kinds of Kindness, just premiered at Cannes to a standing ovation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Kinds of Kindness’ director Yorgos Lanthimos announces fourth film with Emma Stone, ‘Bugonia’
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US