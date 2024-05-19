GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Margaret Qualley and Laura Dern board Netflix’s ‘Forever, Interrupted’ adaptation

A24 will back the project that looks to adapt author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2013 bestseller

Published - May 19, 2024 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Margaret Qualley and Laura Dern

Margaret Qualley and Laura Dern

Netflix has secured the development of Forever, Interrupted, a limited series adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2013 bestseller. The series will star and be executive produced by Laura Dern and Margaret Qualley, under the production banner of A24 and producer Jessica Rhoades. Julia Bicknell will adapt the novel and serve as showrunner for the series.

Margaret Qualley to play Amanda Knox in limited Hulu series

Forever, Interrupted tells the story of Elsie (Qualley) and Ben, whose intense, whirlwind romance leads to a quick marriage and a seemingly perfect life. However, tragedy strikes when Ben dies unexpectedly, leaving Elsie to navigate her grief and an unexpected relationship with her mother-in-law, Susan (Dern), who was unaware of Elsie’s existence.

Glen Powell, Laura Dern and Anthony Mackie to star in legal drama, ‘Monstanto’

The project is bolstered by an impressive team of executive producers, including Qualley and Brett Hedblom for I Understand Pictures. A24 will serve as the studio behind the series.

The series also marks a reunion for the key players with Netflix, as Qualley, Dern, Bicknell, and Rhoades all have previous successful collaborations with the streaming giant. Qualley’s second collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos, Kinds of Kindness, just premiered at Cannes to a standing ovation.

‘Kinds of Kindness’ director Yorgos Lanthimos announces fourth film with Emma Stone, ‘Bugonia’

English cinema / World cinema / television

