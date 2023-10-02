‘Marco’: First look and motion poster of Unni Mukundan’s next out

October 02, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The first look and motion poster of actor Unni Mukundan’s upcoming Malayalam movie Marco was unveiled by the makers today.

The motion poster begins to show a severed hand and then a dagger-wielding, cigar-smoking Unni in the blurred background.

Marco is directed by Haneef Adeni whose Ramachandra Boss and Co released in theatres during the festival of Onam this year. Other detail regarding the plot, cast, and crew of the film are yet to be announced.

The film is produced by Shareef Muhammed Abdul Gadhaf under the Cubes Entertainments banner.

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan has Kadhikan, Gandharva jr, Mindiyum Paranjum, Yemaha and Nedulan in different stages of production. He’s also teaming up with director Vinayan for the sequel of the 2006 film Athbhutha Dweepu. He will also be seen alongside Sasikumar and Soori in the Tamil film Karudan.

