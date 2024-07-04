‘Marana Mass: Basil Joseph’s next, produced by Tovino Thomas, goes on floors

We had earlier reported that actor-director Basil Joseph will star in a film titled Marana Mass that is produced by actor Tovino Thomas. The film, directed by Sivaprasad, went on floors today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers shared pictures and videos from the film’s pooja ceremony to announce the news.

Marana Mass also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, and Suresh Krishna in pivotal roles. Siju Sunny, apart from penning the story, has co-written the dialogues with the director. Neeraj Revi has been roped in as the cinematographer while Jay Unnithan is in charge of music.

The film is produced by Tovino Thomas under his banner Tovino Thomas Productions, in association with Worldwide Films.

Notably, Basil had earlier helmed Tovino in 2017’s sports comedy Godha and 2021’s superhero film Minnal Murali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.