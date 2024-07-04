ADVERTISEMENT

‘Marana Mass: Basil Joseph’s next, produced by Tovino Thomas, goes on floors

Updated - July 04, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 03:44 pm IST

Helmed by Sivaprasad, the film also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, and Suresh Krishna

The Hindu Bureau

Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas at the pooja ceremony of ‘Marana Mass’; poster of the film | Photo Credit: @maranamassfilm/Instagram

We had earlier reported that actor-director Basil Joseph will star in a film titled Marana Mass that is produced by actor Tovino Thomas. The film, directed by Sivaprasad, went on floors today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers shared pictures and videos from the film’s pooja ceremony to announce the news.

Marana Mass also stars Rajesh Madhavan, Siju Sunny, and Suresh Krishna in pivotal roles. Siju Sunny, apart from penning the story, has co-written the dialogues with the director. Neeraj Revi has been roped in as the cinematographer while Jay Unnithan is in charge of music.

The film is produced by Tovino Thomas under his banner Tovino Thomas Productions, in association with Worldwide Films.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Notably, Basil had earlier helmed Tovino in 2017’s sports comedy Godha and 2021’s superhero film Minnal Murali.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US